Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street, bond yields ease

The S&P 500 added 1.5% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.3%. More than 95% of the stocks in the index were higher, led by energy companies and airlines.

Much of the focus on Wall Street is on the bond market. The yield of the 10-year Treasury note was down to 1.43% after briefly hitting the psychologically important 1.5% mark late last week. Bond yields have been steadily climbing much of the year, as investors have bet that coronavirus vaccination efforts and additional government stimulus will lead to strong economic growth this year. However, along with strong economic growth comes concerns of inflation.