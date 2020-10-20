Stocks moving higher on Wall Street following solid earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of big blue chips was up 119 points, or 0.4%, to 28,314 as of 11:08 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite, which is coming off a five-day losing streak, was up 0.1%. Smaller companies were faring better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was up 0.8%.

Stocks have been mostly pushing higher this month after giving back some of their big gains this year in a sudden September swoon. The benchmark S&P 500 has notched a gain in each of the past three weeks. Even so, trading often has been choppy from one day to the next, reflecting uncertainty over the timing of more stimulus for the economy, something investors have been hoping for since July, when a supplemental $600-a-week unemployment benefit package ran out.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiated for nearly an hour on Monday ahead of a Tuesday deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with the Trump administration on a new coronavirus relief package. A top aide of Pelosi’s called the talks productive.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to bring a GOP version of a stimulus bill to the floor of the Senate for a vote on Wednesday.

Google parent Alphabet rose 0.5% after the Justice Department sued the company for antitrust violations. The lawsuit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing federal probes of other major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook. Shares in Apple were up 0.4%, while Amazon was 0.2% higher. Facebook rose 1.3%.

Homebuilders rose broadly after the Commerce Department said U.S. home construction rose a solid 1.9% last month after having fallen in August. Applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, also rose in September. TRI Pointe Group was among the biggest gainers, climbing 3.2%.

Procter & Gamble rose 1.4% after the consumer products company reported solid fiscal first-quarter results and raised its earnings outlook. Insurer the Travelers Cos. was up 3.3% after its latest earnings topped Wall Street's estimates, thanks partly to lower-than-expected losses on claims. Albertsons surged 5.9% following its latest quarterly results. The supermarket chain benefited from a sharp increase in online and in-store sales as customers continue to stock up on groceries due to the coronavirus.

Across the S&P 500, analysts are expecting companies to report another drop in profits for the summer from year-ago levels. But they’re forecasting the decline to moderate from the nearly 32% plunge from the spring as the economy has shown signs of improvement.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 0.78%.

Stocks indexes in Europe were mostly higher. France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4% and Germany’s DAX slipped 0.4%.

Rising coronavirus caseloads in Europe are dragging on sentiment as investors consider the likelihood of further business shutdowns and other restrictions on business activity.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.4%, while South Korea's Kospi recouped earlier losses, gaining 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched 0.1% higher.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.