Stocks move lower on Wall Street, pulling below record highs

Stocks have been moving steadily higher for several days as Wall Street becomes more optimistic that the worst parts of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic might be in the rearview mirror. Vaccine rollouts continue both in the U.S. and globally, with the U.S. administrating hundreds of thousands of doses per day at this point.

Washington is preparing to go big for its next round of economic stimulus to support struggling Americans and businesses. Democrats have rallied around President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which will include one-time payments to Americans plus a likely increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“Market participants doubled down on fiscal stimulus bets” after Federal Reserve officials downplayed concerns the spending might fuel inflation, said Mizuho Bank in a report.

Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment continue to be volatile, as online investors remain in a tug-of-war with Wall Street institutional investors over the struggling companies' values. GameStop shares were down 18.2% and AMC was down 12.5%.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Americo Brunetti, center, works on the floor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Ashley Lara works on the floor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.