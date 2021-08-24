Stocks move higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

Best Buy jumped 9.7% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting and raising its full-year forecast.

Travel companies were also broadly higher. Las Vegas Sands rose 7.2% and Wynn Resorts gained 6.8%. Airlines and cruise line operators also rose. American Airlines was up 3.6% and Delta Air Lines added 3.3%, while Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.6% and Carnival rose 4.9%.

Pfizer fell 3.2% after rising sharply the day before following the Food & Drug Administration's full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The approval has given cities and companies the legal backing to start requiring mandates. On Monday, New York City and the Department of Defense announced vaccine requirements.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. The concern among investors is that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program later this year to combat inflation.

Bond yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.28% from 1.25% the day before.