Stocks move higher on Wall Street following burst of deals

The S&P 500 is coming off a two-week slide amid increased volatility in the market as investors turn cautious following a five-month rally for stocks fueled largely by a run-up in big tech companies.

The pandemic accelerated the use of online services by businesses and individuals, driving shares of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Zoom Video and other tech companies sharply higher through the summer. But concerns that the high-flying tech stocks had soared too high have put investors in a selling mood in September. The S&P 500 is down 3% so far this month, while the Nasdaq has pulled back 5.8%.

One big factor that remains in the stock market’s favor is the Federal Reserve, which continues to pump aid into the economy. It has slashed short-term interest rates to record lows and bought up all kinds of bonds to support markets. It also said recently it will keep delivering stimulus even if inflation rises above its target level, as long as inflation had been well under it before then.

Investors will be focused this week on the central bank's latest interest rate and economic policy update on Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 0.67%.

European markets were mixed, while Asian markets closed broadly higher.

