Stocks move higher on Wall Street, continuing strong streak

President Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with their own version of a coronavirus stimulus bill that is estimated to cost $1.9 trillion. The Senate and House took procedural steps late last week to pass the bill using a process known as reconsolidation, which does not require 60 votes to advance in the Senate.

In another sign of optimism, Treasury yields continued to push higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.16%, more than double where it was six months ago. While there have been near-zero signs of inflation in recent months, investors believe improving economic fortunes and trillions of dollars in stimulus could make stocks more attractive, and therefore make bond yields rise as their prices fall.

Technology companies led the broader market higher. Energy companies were also among the winners as oil prices climbed about 2%. Occidental Petroleum jumped 11.6%. and Exxon Mobil rose 4.1%.

Tesla rose 2% after the company said it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for their electric vehicles with the digital currency. Bitcoin was up 14% to $43,715 according to digital currency brokerage Coinbase.

Investors continue to watch shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other beaten-down companies who have been a focus of online investors the last several weeks. GameStop shares were up slightly, but are still reeling from the massive drop the stock felt last week. Just this month GameStop shares are down 80%.