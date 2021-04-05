Stocks move broadly higher following big job gains in March

The U.S. government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging job growth, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed. Investors were further encouraged by a report Monday showing that the services sector recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices surged.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% and is on track to beat the record high it set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 365 points, or 1.1%, to 33,519 and the Nasdaq rose 1.3% as of 10:57 a.m. Eastern.