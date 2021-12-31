Stocks inch lower in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

The S&P 500 index was mostly unchanged, down less than 0.1% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern, flipping between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%.

2021 has been a strong year for stock investors. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of more than 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019.