Stocks hover near records as Wall Street’s big rally slows

But vaccines would initially go out only to protect health care workers and others at high risk. In the meantime, coronavirus counts and hospitalizations continue to surge. That has governments around the world bringing back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses and consumers worried about their own health. That, in turns, is threatening the economic recovery that got underway in the spring.

Across the country, the Labor Department said 712,000 workers applied for jobless benefits last week. That's an improvement from the 787,000 of the prior week, but it still towers over the roughly 225,000 workers that were applying weekly before the pandemic struck.

One hope that has flickered on and off in markets is that Democrats and Republicans in Washington may get past their bitter partisanship to reach a deal to provide more financial support for the economy. Democrats are making another push for a compromise and have cut their demands for the size of a potential rescue. President-elect Joe Biden urged Congress on Wednesday to pass a relief bill now, with more aid to come next year.

But Democrats and Republicans been arguing for months without much progress.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin underscored the importance of such relief during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. The economy has been struggling more since extra unemployment benefits and other stimulus approved earlier this year by Congress expired.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.92% from 0.94% late Wednesday.

In energy markets, oil prices were lower as talks continue among OPEC countries on production levels. The talks are due to include Russia Thursday.

U.S. benchmark crude oil dipped 0.1% to $45.24 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 0.2% at $48.16 per barrel.

In European stock markets, the German DAX lost 0.5%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.1%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was virtually flat. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7% and stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.2%.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday as investors were encouraged by progress toward rolling out coronavirus vaccines and talk of reaching a compromise on new help for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung