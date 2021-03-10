Stocks have a solid start on Wall Street, led by technology

The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was was up 0.9% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.5%. The Nasdaq jumped nearly 4% on Tuesday.

Outside of technology stocks, energy companies were also among the biggest gainers, helped by 1% rise in the price of crude oil. Franklin Resources was up 7%, Valero Energy rose 3.4% and Occidental Petroleum was up 2.5%. Bank stocks were also doing well, despite the bond market being stable. The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks was up 1.7%.