BreakingNews
Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
ajc logo
X

Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US

National & World News
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.2% as of 12:53 p.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.4%, to 33,667 and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%.

Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 2.1%. Walmart surged 7.3% after reporting strong financial results, raising its profit forecast and announcing an opioid settlement.

Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from 12 months earlier, the fourth straight decline. Every measure of the latest inflation report came in cooler than economists expected. The data follows a report last week on consumer prices that also showed inflation continues cooling from its hottest levels in decades, albeit slowly.

“The improvement is simply encouraging,” said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. “More importantly, what it's doing is taking universal pessimism and starting to put some holes in that theory.”

Wall Street is closely watching inflation data that could impact how far the Federal Reserve will need to go in restraining the economy to tame inflation. The central bank has raised its key overnight rate by a big 0.75 percentage points at each of its last four meetings. That's triple the usual amount.

The latest updates on inflation have investors betting that the Fed will raise rates by a half-percentage point at its meeting in December, according to CME Group.

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and generally slow down spending to cool inflation. The strategy risks slowing economic growth too much and bringing on a recession. That fear has been hovering over Wall Street.

Bond yields, which have been hovering near multidecade highs, eased slightly. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.37% from 4.40% late Monday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.82% from 3.85%.

Investors will get more updates on inflation's impact on businesses and consumers this week with corporate earnings from big retailers. Home Depot rose 1.3% after reporting strong financial results and maintaining its sales growth forecast. Target reports its results on Wednesday and Macy's reports its results on Thursday.

Wall Street will get a broader update on retail sales Wednesday when the government releases its report for October.

——-

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban25m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia sued over ban on Saturday voting before US Senate runoff
2h ago

Credit: admin

BREAKING: Man critically injured in shooting at Midtown apartment building
59m ago

Credit: Steve Helber

U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
1h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Dejong

The Latest | UN Climate Summit
13m ago
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
15m ago
Correction: Trump Hotel-Foreign Government Spending story
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
6h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
22h ago
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top