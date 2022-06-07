ajc logo
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street, led by Big Tech companies

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Monday, June 6, 2022 led by more gains in big tech companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.8%. The benchmark index is coming off its eighth losing week in the last nine. The Nasdaq rose 1.2% and the Dow rose 0.5%. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Stocks have turned higher on Wall Street Tuesday as solid gains from big technology companies helped shake off an early loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned higher in late morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as solid gains from big technology companies helped shake off an early loss.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 10:50 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 54 points, or 0.2%, to 32,972 and the Nasdaq climbed 0.7%.

Technology stocks did much of the market's heavy lifting. Apple rose 1.2% and Microsoft added 1%.

Energy companies also made solid gains as oil prices ticked higher. The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1.1% and Exxon Mobil leaped 3%.

Retailers lagged the broader market. Target fell 1.3% after saying it's cancelling orders from suppliers and slashing prices. The move comes as consumers shift spending from clothing and electronics to services like travel and dining out as pandemic fears abate.

Bond yields eased following Monday's jump, which was fueled by persistent anxiety over a possible U.S. economic slowdown. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.97% from 3.03% late Monday.

Earnings and deal news helped move several stocks. Kohl's soared 11.5% after the department store chain said it's in advanced talks to sell itself for about $8 billion to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group. Jam maker J.M. Smucker rose 4.9% after reporting strong earnings.

Markets have been choppy as investors try to determine how much damage rising inflation will inflict on the economy and whether rising interest rates will help or hurt the situation.

Businesses are raising prices on everything from food to clothing to offset inflation's impact on their costs. Those higher prices have squeezed consumers, who are trimming their spending on high-priced items as they spend more on necessities like food.

Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine has raised food and energy prices across the globe. Record-high gasoline prices have put an additional squeeze on consumers. U.S. crude oil prices are up 59% this year. The World Bank has sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to Russia’s war and concerns about the potential return of “stagflation," a toxic mix of high inflation and sluggish growth unseen for more than four decades.

The Federal Reserve has responded by pivoting from a policy of maintaining low interest rates during the pandemic to aggressively raising interest rates to slow economic growth and temper the impact from inflation. The plan has raised concerns that the Fed could go too far too quickly and possibly tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Worries about the aggressive rate hikes and inflation have weighed on markets. The benchmark S&P 500 index is coming off of its eighth losing week in the last nine. Big daily swings have become the norm for markets as investors review government data and corporate updates on inflation. They will receive another update on Friday when the U.S. releases its latest monthly update on consumer prices.

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday following a bond sell-off on Wall Street amid anxiety about higher U.S. interest rates.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building in New York. Stocks are falling on Wall Street Tuesday, June 7, 2022, as rising interest rates and inflation raise concerns about economic growth. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

