Stocks fall sharply on Wall Street, led lower by tech stocks

Shares of GameStop soared 141%, as the video game retailer remains caught in a tug-of-war between Wall Street institutions and an activist community of mostly online investors. The online investors have bet that hedge funds have put too much money betting against the stock, a concept known as selling "short." A pair of professional investment firms that placed big bets that GameStop's stock would crash have largely abandoned their positions.

Boeing shares dropped 2.7% after the aircraft manufacturer posted its largest annual loss in the company's history, mostly due to the grounding of Boeing's 737-MAX fleet.

Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.

The reality that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 billion stimulus package won’t be “rubber stamped” by the U.S. Senate is also weighing on sentiment, Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

The fate of Biden's plan to send $1,400 to most Americans and deliver other support for the economy remains uncertain given the slim majority of the Democrats in the Senate. But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are prepared to push ahead with the relief package, even if it means using procedural tools to pass the legislation without Republicans.