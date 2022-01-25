Stocks fall sharply as a bout of market volatility continues

Major indexes had a similar start to trading on Monday and were down most of the day, but a late buying spree pushed them to a higher close. That rebound may have been just a “head fake,” said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. More declines are likely in store for the market, he said.

Even though the S&P 500 managed to eke out a gain after its roller-coaster ride on Monday, a measure of nervousness on Wall Street known as the VIX index remained high. That suggests stress is continuing to grow in the system, with markets in a “high speed spin cycle,” strategists at UBS wrote in a report.

Futures contracts related to the VIX, meanwhile, indicate investors are preparing for a high level of volatility in the near term but less in ensuing months. That’s a flip from their typical behavior last year.

Technology stocks again led the losses as investors worry about rising interest rates. Higher interest rates tend to make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks less attractive. Microsoft fell 3.5%.

Retailers, banks and communications companies also fell. Home Depot fell 2% and Netflix fell 5.2%. U.S. crude oil prices rose 2% and helped send energy stocks higher. Occidental Petroleum rose 4%. Utilities and other sectors that are considered less risky held up better than most of the market.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76% from 1.74% late Monday.

Associated Press Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.