Stocks fall, pulled down by IT and energy; bond yields rise

Investors have worried that if inflation picks up, central banks might respond by raising interest rates, which would cool economic growth. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at a news conference appeared to reassure them. Fed officials have said they would let the U.S. economy “run hot” to make sure a recovery is gaining traction.

The U.S. economy still has a lot of recovering to do. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week rose to 770,000, remaining well above historic norms for that metric.

Bank stocks, which tend to do well as interest rates rise and economies improve, were moving higher. Wells Fargo was up 4%, Bank of America was up 5% and JPMorgan Chase was up 4%.

Investors are betting the economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $1,400 stimulus checks the Biden administration began sending to individuals last weekend are helping. Fed policymakers foresee unemployment falling from 6.2% to 4.5% by year’s end and to 3.9% at the end of 2022.

Energy prices fell as well, with U.S. crude oil losing 4% to $62.15 a barrel in New York. That dragged energy companies lower as well. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was down 1.1%.