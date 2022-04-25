Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses

Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose as traders shied away from risk. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which affects rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, fell significantly to 2.80% from 2.90% late Friday.

Energy companies were among the biggest losers as U.S. crude oil prices slipped 5%. Exxon Mobil fell 5.6%.

Banks and industrial stocks stocks also fell. Bank of America fell 2.1% and Lockheed Martin fell 2.2%.

Communications stocks managed to eke out small gains, mainly because of Twitter. The social media company rose 5.5% is reportedly negotiating a buyout offer from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Rising inflation remains a key concern for investors. Investors continue to focus on the measures being taken by central banks to temper the impact on businesses and consumers. The chair of the Federal Reserve has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. The Fed has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

Investors have a heavy week of corporate earnings ahead. Reactions to the latest round of corporate report cards have been mixed and several disappointing profit reports last week shook what’s been the market’s main pillar of support.

Beverage giant Coca-Cola was mostly unchanged on Monday after reporting strong financial results. Google, parent, Alphabet, and General Motors will report their results on Tuesday, along with Microsoft and Visa. Boeing, Ford and Facebook parent, Meta, are on deck to report results on Wednesday.

Thursday is an especially busy day and will include reports from industrial giant Caterpillar, McDonald's, Amazon and Apple, among others.

Wall Street will also get some key economic data this week. The Conference Board will release its measure of consumer confidence for April on Tuesday. The Commerce Department will release its first-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday.