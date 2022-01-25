Stocks fall sharply as a bout of market volatility continues

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.7%. The index entered a correction last week and is now down more than 15% from its high set on Nov. 19.

Technology stocks again led the losses as investors worry about rising interest rates. Higher interest rates tend to make shares in high-flying tech companies and other expensive growth stocks less attractive. Microsoft fell 2.9%.

Retailers, banks and communications companies also fell. Home Depot fell 1.7% and Netflix fell 4.5%.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.5% and helped send energy stocks higher. Occidental Petroleum rose 2.1%.

Utilities and other sectors that are considered less risky held up better than most of the market.

Bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.74% from late Monday.

Major indexes had a similar start to trading on Monday and were down most of the day, but a late buying spree pushed them to a higher close. That rebound may have been just a “head fake,” said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. More declines are likely in store for the market, he said.

Even though the S&P 500 managed to eke out a gain after its roller-coaster ride on Monday, a measure of nervousness on Wall Street known as the VIX index remained high. That suggests stress is continuing to grow in the system, with markets in a “high speed spin cycle,” strategists at UBS wrote in a report.

Futures contracts related to the VIX, meanwhile, indicate investors are preparing for a high level of volatility in the near term but less in ensuing months. That’s a flip from their typical behavior last year.

Investors are also reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, which could help paint a clearer picture of how companies are dealing with inflation pressures.

General Electric fell 7.2% after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter revenue. American Express rose 8.2% after its fourth-quarter profit handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Associated Press Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.