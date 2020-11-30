Stocks edge off record highs as investors gauge outlook

In corporate news, the share price of IHS Markit was up over 6% in premarket trading after S&P Global said it was buying the data provider in a $44 billion all-stock deal.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.8% to finish at 26,433.62. After Tokyo trading ended, Koichiro Miyahara, the head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, resigned to take responsibility for a massive system glitch that shut down trading last month. The full-day outage on Oct. 1 was the worst ever for the world’s third largest exchange.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1.6% to 2,591.34. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.3% to 6,517.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 2.0% to 26,361.96, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.5% to 3,391.76.

The OPEC nations, led by Saudi Arabia, will be meeting virtually on Monday to decide, once again, how much oil their members should produce as lockdowns related to the coronavirus stifle demand for crude. They’re expected to extend production cuts well into the new year, in an effort to boost volatile oil prices.

The group has to reach agreement among its member countries and the additional members in the group known as OPEC Plus, which includes Russia.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 65 cents to $44.88 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 75 cents to $47.50 a barrel.

The dollar was flat at 104.07 Japanese yen, while the euro cost $1.1986, up from $1.1962.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

