BreakingNews
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
ajc logo
X

Stock indexes turn mixed on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow

FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, Aug. 16, despite some encouraging results from Walmart and Home Depot, which both beat analysts' forecasts for earnings in the latest quarter. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, Aug. 16, despite some encouraging results from Walmart and Home Depot, which both beat analysts' forecasts for earnings in the latest quarter. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

National & World News
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors cautiously review mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers

Stock indexes turned mixed on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Tuesday as investors cautiously review mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% as of 3:11 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 184 points, or 0.5%, to 34,096 and the Nasdaq slid 0.5%.

Walmart jumped 5.5% and after the nation's largest retailer reported strong results that easily topped analysts' forecasts. Home Depot rose 4.2% after also reporting better-than-expected results. The gains from both companies did much of the heavy lifting for the Dow.

Technology, health care and energy stocks fell, limiting the broader market’s advance. Broadcom fell 1.5%, Moderna slid 4.9% and Marathon Oil fell 1.3%.

Retailers, consumer product makers and banks made solid gains.

Smaller company stocks also fell, nudging the Russell 2000 0.2% lower.

Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.82% from 2.79% late Monday.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 3.2%. European markets were broadly higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.

Stocks had their best month in a year-and-a-half in July and the winning streak has been continuing into August partially on hopes that inflation is easing. The latest government report on consumer prices showed that inflation essentially stalled from June to July.

Still, trading has been choppy, with major indexes swaying between gains and losses throughout each day.

The latest results from retailers show that spending remains solid, even as consumers face the hottest inflation in 40 years. Wall Street has been concerned that higher prices on everything from food to clothing could eventually stunt the economy's main engine of growth, consumer spending. Investors will get more updates on the retail sector this week, when Target reports its results on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department releases its July retail sales report on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect modest 0.2% growth from June, when sales rose 1%.

The retail reports are capping off the latest round of corporate earnings, which have been closely watched by investors trying to determine inflation's impact on businesses and consumers, while trying to gauge how Federal Reserve will react. The central bank is raising interest rates in an effort to slow down economic growth and rein in inflation, though it risks hitting the brakes too hard and veering the economy into a recession.

Investors are looking for any signs that inflation is peaking or cooling in the hopes that the Fed could ease its aggressive rate hike policy. The central bank in July raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a second straight time. On Wednesday, Wall Street will get more details on the process behind that decision when the Fed releases minutes from that meeting.

Investors currently expect a half-point increase at the Fed's upcoming meeting in August, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Editors' Picks
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels6h ago
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
1h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s eighth practice
23h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
59m ago
The Latest
'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
12m ago
US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River
15m ago
Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report
24m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top