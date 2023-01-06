Stocks climb after shaky start to trading, economic data

That yield tends to track expectations for Fed action, and some investors are increasing bets that the central bank will dial down the size of its next rate hike following Friday's data on the economy.

Key for them is the reading showing wages for workers across the country rose 4.6% in December from a year earlier. It’s the smallest raise for workers since two summers ago, and it came despite economists’ expectations for an acceleration.

While weaker raises hurt workers, particularly when they’re still not keeping up with inflation, economists say they could keep the economy out of a vicious cycle where big gains in pay push employers to raise prices for their own products, leading to even higher inflation. It’s something the Federal Reserve has talked about preventing, part of the reason why it’s been hiking interest rates at economy-shaking speed.

“As long as wage gains are coasting to a sustainable altitude, the Fed might continue to throttle back its rate hikes,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

A separate report also showed that activity in the U.S. services industries contracted last month for the first time since 2020. Analysts said that's likely due in part to the rate hikes already pushed through by the Fed, and the weakness could reduce pressure on the nation's inflation.

The Fed has pulled its key overnight rate up to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% after it began last year at virtually zero.

With inflation showing some signs of cooling in recent months, the Fed last month stepped down the size of its rate increase to 0.50 percentage points from four straight hikes of 0.75 points. Traders are largely betting on the Fed to move to the more traditional hike of 0.25 points at its meeting next month.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.