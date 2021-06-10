Stocks move higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

The bond market was steady after the inflation data. The yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 1.48% from 1.49% late Wednesday.

Organon jumped 8.6% and Biogen gained 4.3% as health care stocks led the market higher. Technology and communication stocks also rose. Microsoft gained 1.5% and Charter Communications added 1.6%. Banks and industrial companies were the only laggards. Wells Fargo slid 1.1%, while Caterpillar dropped 1.8% lower.

Investors also reacted positively to more data that showed continued improvement in the labor market. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week fell by 9,000 to 376,000, another pandemic low.

Stocks have been meandering all week as investors looked ahead to another inflation snapshot. The worry is that if signs of inflation are more than transitory, as the Federal Reserve has suggested, it could prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus from the economy to combat rising prices.

Markets are also watching for developments from a summit of the Group of Seven in Britain. At the top of the leaders' agenda is helping countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 3.7 million people and wrecked economies.

The G-7 leaders are meeting for three days at a British seaside resort. It's the first such gathering since before the pandemic.

Major stock indexes in Europe and Asia were mixed.