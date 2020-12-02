Stocks ease below records in morning trading on Wall Street

Technology companies were the biggest drag on the market. Salesforce.com sunk 8.6% after announcing a deal late Tuesday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion. Microsoft fell 1.1%. The sector has been leading the market higher since the pandemic started wreaking havoc on the global economy, but hopes for a vaccine and return to economic normalcy have been shifting money toward companies whose profits are more closely tied to the economy's strength.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they’ve won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic. The move makes Britain one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population against the virus. The companies have already asked for approval to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December.