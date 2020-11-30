Stocks dip as Wall Street puts quiet stamp on rocking month

But the turbocharger for the market’s move higher has been a huge dose of hope as pharmaceutical companies come closer to delivering vaccines to a world beaten down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several have reported encouraging data recently suggesting their vaccine candidates are highly effective.

“Vaccines offer the promise that the major disruptions of the pandemic will fade from the scene in 2021,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “Economic life will gradually heal; the world will start to move on from all the human suffering that the virus has wrought.”

Moderna said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. Its shares jumped 15.8%

Moderna follows Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December. British regulators also are assessing the Pfizer shot and another from AstraZeneca.

All that hope has investors looking past the bleak present, with coronavirus counts and hospitalizations launching higher across the United States, Europe and elsewhere. The worsening pandemic is forcing governments to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses, and the worry is it will keep customers hunkered at home regardless of what kind of stay-at-home orders arrive. Experts are warning of a potentially brutal winter.

Instead, investors are focusing on a global economy that next year could get closer to normal after vaccines roll out widely.

That’s helped the stock market’s rally broaden out. Early in Wall Street's recovery this spring, it was Big Tech that carried the market higher on expectations that work-from-home and other trends would mean bigger profits for them.

But hopes for a more widespread economic recovery are now boosting stocks of companies whose profits are more closely tied to the economy’s strength.

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 are on pace for a nearly 32% surge this month, nearly triple the broader index’s gain. It’s a sharp turnaround from earlier this year, when oil prices plunged as the pandemic kept airplanes, trucks and factories around the world idled or slowed. Occidental Petroleum has surged nearly 80% this month, though it’s still down by about 60% for 2020.

Financial stocks have also been big winners on expectations that a stronger economy will create a stronger job market and higher interest rates. That could mean more people paying back loans made at more profitable rates for banks. Citigroup has leaped about 36% this month, though it remains down nearly 30% for the year so far.

The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index are on track for a nearly 20% surge this month.

In European stock markets, Germany's DAX returned 0.6%, but other markets were weaker. France's CAC 40 fell 0.1%, and the FTSE 100 in London dropped 0.4%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 0.8%. After trading ended, Koichiro Miyahara, the head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, resigned to take responsibility for a massive system glitch that shut down trading last month. The full-day outage on Oct. 1 was the worst ever for the world’s third-largest exchange.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.1% and stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.5%.

While the U.S. and Europe remained hobbled by high rates of infections, China’s economy is growing after it managed to rein in the pandemic. A report showed that growth in its manufacturing sector accelerated in November.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.84% from 0.83% late Friday.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

