Stocks close higher in holiday shortened week

The hope has been that Trump will back away from his veto threat and the stimulus package might tide the economy over until widespread vaccinations can help the world begin to return to normal.

Meanwhile the U.S. economy continues to deteriorate under widespread coronavirus outbreaks, infections and hospitalizations. The Labor Department said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is still incredibly high compared with before the pandemic, but it was better than economists were expecting.

Other reports were grimmer. Consumers pulled back on their spending by more last month than economists expected, mainly because of a drop in income.

“Despite the churning of the Washington D.C. pond by vetoes, new votes, and overrides, Wall Street clearly believes something positive will float to the top of the barrel when the churning stops," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary to investors.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Alex Veiga and Joe McDonald contributed.

A currency trader walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Asian shares are mostly higher after stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the economy. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

