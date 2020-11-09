Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes

Cruise operators, airlines and mall owners were also among the market’s biggest winners.

The Big Tech companies that drove the market higher earlier in the pandemic, in large part because they didn’t need a “normal” economy, were lagging behind. That kept a lid on the gains for the Nasdaq composite, which rose a more modest 0.9%.

If a vaccine for COVID-19 does indeed pan out, analysts called it a “game changer” and just what the market had been waiting for. It underscores again how the coronavirus and its effect on the economy are the dominant concerns for investors, much more than who wins what in Washington.

Still, analysts caution that several risks remain that could trip up the market's big recent gains.

Investors are pushing stocks up as they focus on a more encouraging future, but the present is still bleak in many ways. Coronavirus counts continue to rise at troubling rates across much of Europe and the United States, so much that several European governments have brought back restrictions on businesses.

And in Washington, some uncertainties remain that could derail what's already become a roughly 11% rally for the S&P 500 so far in November. Markets are banking on control of Congress remaining split between Democrats and Republicans, which can keep some of Washington's pro-business policies the status quo, but that hinges on the result of run-off elections in Georgia in January.

President Donald Trump has also refused to concede the election and continues to threaten legal action.

For now, though, euphoria about a possible return to normal is the dominant force across markets.

Pfizer jumped 8.1% as its announcement indicates the company is on track to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators later this month.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil surged 10.2% to $40.93 per barre on expectations that a healthier economy will burn more energy. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 9% to $43.00 per barrel.

Gold, meanwhile, fell 3.9% to $1,875.30 per ounce as investors felt less need to crowd into investments considered safe refuges.

In European stock markets, France's CAC 40 soared 7.6% and Germany's DAX returned 5.%. The FTSE 100 in London jumped 5.4%.

Many analysts expect trade tensions to de-escalate under a Biden presidency. Still, not all trade tensions are expected to vanish even if Biden rolls back some of the tariffs imposed by Trump on U.S. trading partners, especially China, in the past several years.

The European Union pressed ahead Monday with plans to impose tariffs and other penalties on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over illegal American support for plane maker Boeing. That followed a World Trade Organization ruling in the U.S.’s favor over EU support for Airbus.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.1%, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.2% and stocks in Shanghai rose 1.9%.

Customs data released Saturday showed China’s export growth accelerated in October, boosting the total so far this year back above pre-coronavirus levels for the first time. Exports in October rose 11.4% over a year earlier to $237.2 billion, up from September’s 9.9% gain, while imports rose 4.7% by value to $178.7 billion, decelerating from the previous month’s 13.2% surge.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama and AP journalist Alice Fung contributed.

