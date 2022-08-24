Wall Street stays in its holding pattern with focus on Fed

Higher interest rates slow the economy in hopes of undercutting inflation. But they also risk choking off the economy if done too aggressively, and they pull down on prices for all kinds of investments.

Also scheduled for Friday is the latest reading on the Federal Reserve’s preferred method of measuring inflation.

Treasury yields have been rising recently, partly on anticipation that the Fed will continue to lean toward raising rates aggressively to quash the worst inflation in decades. The two-year yield, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, rose to 3.33% from 3.30% late Tuesday.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many kinds of loans, rose to 3.08% from 3.05% after a report showed that U.S. orders for long-lasting goods were flat in July. After ignoring transportation, though, growth was stronger than economists expected.

Earnings reports helped drive trading for some stocks, as the last companies of the reporting season describe how they fared during the spring.

Nordstrom sank 17.1% after it cut its financial forecast for the year, though it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected. It’s the latest major retailer to say it’s struggling to keep up with its customers' changing shopping patterns. The industry is facing mountains of unsold inventory, as shoppers make fewer trips to stores and demand discounts when they do enter.

Advance Auto Parts slumped 9.4% after its quarterly results fell short of expectations. The auto parts retailer said its do-it-yourself customers are getting squeezed by high inflation and gasoline prices well above where they were a year ago.

On the winning side was Intuit, the company behind TurboTax. It rose 6.6% after delivering stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. It also gave a forecast for revenue this upcoming fiscal year that topped some analysts' expectations.

Markets overseas were mixed, with stocks in Shanghai sinking 1.9% but South Korean stocks up 0.5%.

Crude oil prices were holding relatively steady after climbing earlier in the week.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.