Stocks fall in early trading, pulling S&P 500 below record

Fed officials have maintained that any rise in inflation will be temporary as the economy recovers.

Lordstown Motors sank 20% after the CEO and CFO resigned as problems mount for the startup electric truck maker.

Novavax rose 1.1% after the vaccine maker said its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.48% from 1.46% late Friday.

European markets were mostly higher. Several markets in Asia were closed for a holiday.