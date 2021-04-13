Stocks are mixed as regulators 'pause' J&J vaccine rollout

Investors will get a chance to look over the books of the big banks starting Wednesday, when JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report their quarterly results. Bank of America and Citigroup report their results on Thursday.

Big technology stocks, which have fallen when bond yields have risen, were moving solidly higher. Apple rose 1.8% and Amazon rose 1.4%. Technology stocks rose sharply in 2020 as investors bet that stay-at-home Americans would shift even more to online buying and electronic entertainment to keep themselves busy in the pandemic.

Investors had little reaction to a report that showed U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the most since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%. The big gains are expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging. The index rose 0.4% in February.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Frank O'Connell works on the floor, Tuesday April 13, 2021. Stocks were choppy and mixed in late morning trading Tuesday as a drop in bond yields hurt bank stocks but helped big technology stocks. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Credit: Nicole Pereira Credit: Nicole Pereira