Weakness in bank stocks leaves indexes mixed on Wall Street

The yield of the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.65%. The yield was well above 1.70% last week, which had put some pressure on the stock market.

Investors continue to be focused on the future outlook for the U.S. economy as millions of Americans get vaccinated every day. Investors are wavering between optimism that coronavirus vaccines that might allow business and travel to return to normal and fears of higher inflation after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending.

This comes as the pandemic in the U.S. is entering its first full year.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that while the economy was improving, a recovery is "far from complete." In testimony to Congress, he said the Fed "will continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes."

Investors have been reassured by Powell’s comment earlier that the Fed’s key interest rate will be kept near zero through 2023 even as inflation is forecast to pick up.

AstraZeneca fell 3.1% after U.S. authorities said that the drug company's COVID-19 vaccination trial data contained "incomplete" information, which may impact its efficacy. AstraZeneca's vaccine is being primarily used in Europe.

One company to watch later will be GameStop, which will report its quarterly results after the closing bell. GameStop has been a stock of great interest to a community of online investors, who pushed the stock to astronomical heights earlier in the year. The stock continues to be extremely volatile, often moving more than 10% on a given day. It was up 5% in late morning trading.