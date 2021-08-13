Stocks trade flat despite a big drop in consumer sentiment

Bond yields edged lower, which weighed on banks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.34% late Thursday. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.1%.

Investors got an unexpectedly bad reading on the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, which fell to 70.2 from its previous level of 81.2 in July. That was the largest drop in sentiment since April 2020, when the pandemic took its initial grip on the country.

The drop in the survey's reading was almost entirely due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused hospitals to fill up with unvaccinated patients across the U.S.

Trading is likely to remain quiet while many on Wall Street take a traditional vacation in late August before things pick up again in September.