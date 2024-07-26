Stock market today: Wall Street poised for gains on strong earnings reports ahead of inflation data

Prices rose just 0.1% from May to June, the Commerce Department said Friday, up from the previous month’s unchanged reading. Compared with a year earlier, inflation declined to 2.5% from 2.6%.

Cuts to rates would release pressure that’s built up on both the economy and financial markets, and investors are thinking it would be a big boost for stocks whose profits are more closely tied to the strength of the economy than Big Tech’s.

Decker Outdoors rose 12.3% after it breezed past Wall Street's earnings expectations on the strength of its Ugg and Hoka brand footwear. The California company also raised its full-year profit guidance.

Norfolk Southern jumped 6.8% after its second-quarter results got a boost from insurance payments related to last year's disastrous East Palestine derailment. The company also made progress in reducing its expenses and improving effeciency.

Newell Brands climbed 11.8% after the owner of Coleman camping supplies and Sharpie markers easily topped analysts' profit targets. Its shares are still down about 18% this year.

Continued losses for Nvidia and most of the handful of Big Tech stocks that have been primarily responsible for the S&P 500's run to records this year have recently weighed on the market. They tumbled a day earlier after profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet underwhelmed investors, raising concerns that the market's frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology had sent prices too high.

Whether the handful of stocks known as the "Magnificent Seven" are rising or falling makes a huge impact on Wall Street because they've grown so mammoth in market value. That gives their stock movements extra sway on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX turned 0.4% higher and the CAC 40 was up 0.9%. In London, the FTSE also advanced 0.9%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gave up early gains to slip 0.5% to 37,667.41. It sank 3.3% the day before amid heavy sell-offs in many world markets.

Tokyo's core consumer price index rose 2.2% in July, rising for the third straight month to its highest level in four months, adding to expectations that the Bank of Japan may raise its near-zero benchmark interest rate at a policy meeting next week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher, to 17,021.31, while the Shanghai Composite index also added 0.1%, to 2,890.90.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.8% to 7,921.30, while the Kospi in Seoul added 0.8% to 2,731.90.

Taiwan's Taiex sank 3.3% as it reopened after markets there were closed Thursday due to a typhoon. It was catching up with the retreat on Wall Street on Wednesday, which was the S&P 500's worst plunge since 2022. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. plunged 5.6%, tracking continued declines in Big Tech companies.

In Bangkok, the SET rose 0.9%, while India's Sensex gained 1.4%.

U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 28 cents to trade at $78 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 36 cents to hit $81.03 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 154.54 Japanese yen from 153.93 yen. The euro rose to $1.0864 from $1.0847.

On Thursday, the majority of U.S. stocks rallied after a surprisingly strong report on the U.S. economy raised hopes for profits of smaller companies' other formerly unloved areas of the market.

The S&P 500 lost 0.5% following its Wednesday slide, while the Dow added 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks jumped 1.3%. It’s up 8.6% this month, versus a loss of 1.1% for the big stocks in the S&P 500.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP