Nation & World News

Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed after Wall Street was closed for a holiday

Asian shares are trading mixed a day after Chinese markets reopened from a long Lunar New Year holiday
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday a day after Chinese markets reopened from a long Lunar New Year holiday.

Wall Street trading was closed Monday in the United States for President's Day. Investors were generally turning less optimistic because of expectations that higher interest rates would likely kick in soon.

China’s central bank kept its 1-year loan prime rate unchanged on Tuesday but cut its 5-year rate by 25 basis points to 3.95%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.3% to 16,114.68, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.1% to 2,907.02.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost early gains to be little changed, inching up less than 0.1% in morning trading at 38,473.21.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,641.30. South Korea's Kospi lost nearly 1.0% to 2,654.72.

A recent U.S. report on inflation at the wholesale level has indicated that rising prices still continues. Such data tend to squelch hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in March.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude added 26 cents to $79.43 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 2 cents to $83.54 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 150.32 Japanese yen from 150.10 yen. The euro cost $1.0765, down from $1.0783.

FILE - People photograph the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday a day after Chinese markets reopened from a long Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday a day after Chinese markets reopened from a long Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person looks at the world stock indexes on an electronic stock board at a securities firm Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday a day after Chinese markets reopened from a long Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A woman reacts in front of an electronic screen displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province, on Feb. 5, 2024. Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 a day after Chinese markets reopened from a long Lunar New Year holiday. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP