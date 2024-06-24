Stock market today: Wall Street poised to open higher following another winning week

Under Armour shares fell 1.6% before the bell after the shoe and athletic wear company agreed to settle charges that CEO Kevin Plank hid faltering performance from investors. Under Armour, which denied wrongdoing, will pay $434 million to settle the class actions suit brought by investors.

The most important economic data coming this week is an inflation reading from the government's consumer spending report out Friday. The PCE index is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation and carries significant weight when the central bank considers its interest rate policy.

The Fed cranked up its benchmark lending rate after the economy rebounded during the pandemic as demand and other factors sent prices soaring. Fed officials are trying to slow the economy through high interest rates to get stubborn inflation back down to its 2% target without tipping the economy into a recession.

While most analysts still expect a rate cut this year, that's far fewer than the handful of cuts they had been projecting.

The other notable report this week is the Conference Board's June consumer confidence report coming on Tuesday.

Companies reporting earnings this week include Carnival Cruise Line, FedEx, Walgreens and Nike.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields initially fell after a report suggested business activity among countries that use the euro currency is weaker than economists expected. Concerns are already high for the continent ahead of a French election that could further rattle financial markets.

The weak business-activity report dragged down yields in Europe, which at first pressured Treasury yields. But U.S. yields recovered much of those losses after another report said later in the morning that U.S. business activity may be stronger than thought.

Overall output growth hit a 26-month high, according to S&P Global’s preliminary reading of activity among U.S. manufacturing and services businesses. Perhaps more importantly for Wall Street, that strength may be happening without a concurrent rise in pressure on inflation.

In Europe at midday, France’s CAC 40 added 0.7%, Germany’s DAX advanced 0.9% and Britain’s FTSE 100 was 0.5% higher.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5% to 38,804.65, making it the sole major benchmark in Asia to post gains on Monday.

The yen weakened to 159.49 to the dollar. The dollar closed at 159.77 yen on Friday.

Minutes of the Japanese central bank’s last policy meeting released Monday put the yen under renewed pressure as it indicated that “Any change in the policy interest rate should be considered only after economic indicators confirm that, for example, the CPI inflation rate has clearly started to rebound and medium-to long-term inflation expectations have risen.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that Masato Kanda, a vice minister of the Japanese Finance Ministry, said officials were prepared to intervene to support the currency at any time.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell less than 0.1% to 18,027.71, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.2% to 2,963.10.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.8% to 7,733.70. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.7% to 2,764.73.

In other dealings Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 33 cents to $81.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude added 39 cents to $84.72 per barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0733 from $1.0693.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 5,464.62, but it remained close to its all-time high set on Tuesday and capped its eighth winning week in the last nine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1% to 39,150.33, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.2% to 17,689.36.

Credit: AP Credit: AP