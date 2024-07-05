Stock market today: With US markets closed, Asian shares slip and European shares gain

That would raise the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates that it has been keeping at two-decade highs, which would alleviate pressure on the economy by making borrowing less costly.

The jobs report is expected to show that employers added 190,000 jobs — a solid gain, though down from a robust 272,000 in May.

“The upcoming June jobs report will play a crucial role in shaping expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts. Markets currently anticipate a reasonable chance of two rate cuts this year, contrasting with the Fed’s median forecast of just one reduction in 2024,” Anderson Alves of Activ Trades said in a commentary.

In Asian trading early Friday, the Nikkei 225 edged 0.2% lower to 40,843.90 after the government reported higher prices dented consumer sentiment more than expected in May, with household spending falling 1.8%.

Chinese markets were markedly weaker, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.1% at 17,823.67 and the Shanghai Composite index giving up 0.9% to 2,929.98. The Shanghai benchmark has been trading near its lowest levels since February.

The Kospi in Seoul jumped 1.3% to 2,860.26 after Samsung Electronics forecast that its operating profit in the second quarter will balloon more than 15 times from a year earlier to 10.4 trillion won ($7.52 billion).

Like Nvidia, Taiwan's TSMC, Tokyo Electron and other computer chip makers, Samsung is benefiting from a rebound in the semiconductor industry as applications using artificial intelligence take off.

Elsewhere in the region, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 7,820.20. Taiwan's Taiex edged 0.1% higher and the SET in Bangkok was up 0.2%.

With U.S. markets closed on Thursday, attention was focused on Britain, where the future for the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% early Friday as an exit poll and partial returns indicated Britain's Labour Party was headed for a landslide victory in a parliamentary election.

Britain has experienced a run of turbulent years during Conservative rule that left many voters pessimistic about their country’s future. The U.K.’s exit from the European Union followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine battered the economy. Rising poverty and cuts to state services have led to gripes about “Broken Britain.”

The British pound rose to $1.2773 from $1.2760 late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0821 from $1.0812.

On Thursday, the FTSE 100 advanced 0.9% to 8,241.26 and Germany's DAX rose 0.4% to 18,450.48. In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.8% to 7,695.78.

During a holiday shortened trading session Wednesday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and set an all-time high for the 33rd time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9% to push its own record higher.

In other dealings Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 17 cents to $83.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, declined 32 cents to $87.11 per barrel.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP