Stock market today: A widespread rally on Wall Street sends stocks higher, both big and small

Nvidia rose 2.6% to cut into what had been a 4.8% loss for the week. Other members of the small group of stocks known as the "Magnificent Seven" also rose to claw back some of their losses from earlier in the week. They were under pressure after the latest profit results from Tesla and Alphabet raised worries among investors that they had gotten carried away by the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology and taken Magnificent Seven prices too high.

As those old leaders of the market’s leaderboard tumbled, formerly downtrodden areas of the market turned higher, and they continued their momentum Friday. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 1.7%. It’s up more than 10% this month, far better than the slight drop for the big stocks in the S&P 500.

Industrial companies and other businesses whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy also rallied. They have lagged this year as high interest weighed on the U.S. economy and slowed its growth.

Norfolk Southern jumped 10% to erase what had been a loss for the year so far after the rail company reported better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It got a boost from insurance payments related to last year's disastrous East Palestine derailment. The company also made progress in reducing its expenses and improving efficiency.

3M rose 13.7% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company behind the Scotch-Brite and Nexcare brands also raised the bottom end of its forecasted range for profit for the full year of 2024.

Stocks generally got another boost from the latest update on inflation , which investors saw as further proof that their expectations for coming cuts to interest rates will prove true.

Prices rose just 0.1% from May to June, the Commerce Department said Friday, up from the previous month’s unchanged reading. Compared with a year earlier, inflation declined to 2.5% from 2.6%, according to the personal consumption expenditures index, which the Federal Reserve pays particularly close attention to.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.19% from 4.25% late Thursday and from 4.70% in April. That's a significant move for the bond market and offers support for stock prices.

Among the other winners on Wall Street, where nearly 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were rising, Deckers Outdoors jumped 12.5% after it breezed past Wall Street’s earnings expectations on the strength of its Ugg and Hoka brand footwear. The California company also raised its full-year profit forecast.

Newell Brands soared 26% after the owner of Coleman camping supplies and Sharpie markers easily topped analysts’ profit targets.

In stock markets abroad, stock indexes were higher across much of Europe and Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 was an outlier and slipped 0.5% amid expectations the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates at a policy meeting next week.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP