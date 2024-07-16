Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
Nation & World News

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks toward records as its rally keeps rolling

U.S. stocks are flirting with their records again after several big companies delivered better-than-expected profits reports for the spring
A sign at the intersection of Broad Street and Wall Street is shown on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in New York. Wall Street is logging tiny gains early as earnings season revs up ahead of the release of U.S. retail sales data that could influence a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A sign at the intersection of Broad Street and Wall Street is shown on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in New York. Wall Street is logging tiny gains early as earnings season revs up ahead of the release of U.S. retail sales data that could influence a decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
By STAN CHOE – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are flirting again with their records on Tuesday after several big companies delivered better profits reports for the spring than Wall Street expected.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in early trading and on track to top its all-time high set in the middle of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 209 points, or 0.5%, a day after setting its own record. The Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time.

UnitedHealth Group helped push the market higher after reporting stronger results for the spring than analysts expected, despite losses it took due to a massive cyberattack. Its stock rose 2.8%, and the health care company reported growth in people served at both its Optum and UnitedHealth businesses.

Bank of America added 2.3% after it likewise reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than forecast. It benefited from growth at its investment banking business.

They helped offset a 1.4% drop for Morgan Stanley, which also reported stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. The financial company’s stock had already rallied more than 8% this month heading into its profit report, which may have raised the bar of expectations further. Analysts also pointed to some softer-than-expected results within its wealth-management business.

Several big winners from the day before, which benefited from heightened expectations for former President Donald Trump to retake the White House, also gave back some of their immediate jumps following Trump's dodging of an assassination attempt over the weekend.

Trump Media & Technology Group fell 8.1%, a day after leaping 31.4%. Shares of the company behind Trump's Truth Social platform regularly swing by big percentages each day, up or down.

In the bond market, some of the prior day's moves also reversed themselves. Longer-term yields receded, while shorter-term yields rose after a report showed that sales at U.S. retailers held firm last month despite economists' expectations for a decline.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.20% from 4.23% late Monday. It’s fallen from 4.70% in April, which is a major move for the bond market, and that has given a solid boost to stock prices.

Yields have fallen on rising expectations that inflation is slowing enough to convince the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates soon. The Fed has been keeping its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of slowing the economy just enough to get inflation fully under control.

Tuesday’s stronger-than-expected data on retail sales may give Fed officials some pause, because too-strong activity could keep upward pressure on inflation. But traders are still betting on a 100% probability that the Fed will cut its main interest rate in September, according to data from CME Group. A month ago, before some encouraging data on inflation, they saw a 70% chance.

Even though the economy’s growth is slowing, the hope on Wall Street is that the Federal Reserve can pull off an odds-defying tightrope walk. The goal is to grind down on the economy with high interest rates but then to ease rates at the right time by the right amount so that it can avoid a recession. Tuesday's resilient data on retail sales points to an economy that can continue to grow.

Risks lie on both sides of the Fed's tightrope, though. While cutting rates too late could result in unnecessary economic pain that throws workers out of their jobs because of a recession, cutting too early could allow inflation to reaccelerate.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were lower across much of Europe. Asian indexes were mixed, with the 1.6% drop for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng a big mover.

___

AP Business Writer Matt Ott contributed.

FILE - People pass the New York Stock Exchange July 10, 2024, in New York. World shares began trading mixed on Monday, July 15, 2024, after China reported that its economy expanded at a lower-than-forecast 4.7% annual pace in the last quarter. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person in traditional Japanese "kimono" walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person in traditional Japanese "kimono" walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge
2h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand
The Latest

Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Global music streams are up in 2024. Latin music dominates and multiple releases of same...
10m ago
Microsoft faces UK competition investigation over hiring of AI startup's founder and key...
21m ago
IMF's economic view: Brighter outlook for China and India but tepid global growth
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
1h ago
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare