Stock market today: Wall Street rises following updates on consumer confidence, job openings

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as two economic reports suggested the economy is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to pause hiking interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, adding to the weeks' early gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135 points, or 0.4%, to 34,696 as of 11:29 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 1.4%.

The Conference Board, a business research group, reported that consumer confidence tumbled in August, surprising economists that were expecting levels to hold steady around the strong July reading. Consumer confidence and spending have been closely-watched amid persistent pressure from inflation.

Also on Tuesday, the government reported that job openings fell more than expected by economists. The report also showed that the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for the second straight month, clear signs that the labor market is cooling in a way that could reduce inflation.

A strong job market has been credited as a bulwark against a recession, but it has made the Fed's mission to tame inflation more difficult. The latest data will likely be welcomed by the central bank, because fewer job openings and less quitting reduces pressure on employers to raise pay to find and keep workers.

Wall Street is also reviewing the latest earnings from several big retailers.

Best Buy rose 5.3% after the consumer electronics retailer beat Wall Street forecasts, even as second-quarter profit and sales declined from a year ago. Discount retailer Big Lots surged 29.3% after reporting strong financial results.

Investors and economists have several more big economic reports on tap this week. The government will provide another update on the nation's gross domestic product on Wednesday. It will also release its monthly employment report for August on Friday.

A key inflation update is expected on Thursday when the government reports personal consumption and expenditures for July. It is the Fed's preferred measure for inflation and has been cooling for months. It eased to 3% in June and was as a high as 7% a year ago.

The Fed has been raising its main interest rate for more than a year to its highest level since 2001, in an effort to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal. The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting and Wall Street is betting that it will do the same at its September meeting.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for the Fed, fell significantly following the latest consumer confidence and job openings reports. It slipped to 4.91% from about 5.03% just before the report was out. It stood at 5.05% late Monday.

The Fed has said it is prepared to continue raising interest rates to cool inflation, but will base its decisions on the latest economic data.

Markets in Europe and Asia gained ground.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.