Stock market today: Wall Street points toward gains ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech

Wall Street pointed higher as markets wait to hear what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has to say in his speech later at a conference of central bankers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA and MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

Wall Street pointed higher as markets wait to hear what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has to say in his speech later Friday at a conference of central bankers.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 each rose about 0.4% before the bell.

With no major economic news and few earnings reports to review Friday, all eyes will be on Powell, who will be speaking at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that in the past has been the site of major policy announcements by the Fed. The speech is scheduled to begin right after 10 a.m. ET.

Reports on the U.S. economy were mixed Thursday, with one showing fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, pointing to a still healthy job market. Another said orders for long-lasting manufactured goods slumped by more last month than economists expected.

For now, weaker-than-expected reports on the economy may be more welcome in financial markets. The economy has managed to avoid a long-predicted recession, but the fear is that it's so solid that it will keep upward pressure on inflation.

The Federal Reserve has already raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of grinding down high inflation. High rates work to do that by slowing the entire economy and hurting prices for investments.

Hope had built that the Fed's latest rate hike in July would prove to be the last of this cycle, after inflation cooled considerably since peaking above 9% last summer. Traders also have made bets for the Fed to begin cutting rates in early 2024. But a series of stronger-than-expected reports on the economy has diminished those hopes.

In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX added 0.5% and Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%.

But in Asia, benchmarks sank, while oil prices rose.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.1% to finish at 31,624.28. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.9% to 7,115.20. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.7% to 2,519.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.4% to 17,956.38, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,064.07.

Japanese inflation eased to 2.9% in August from the previous year, largely because of lower energy prices, according to government data. The consumer price index, excluding fresh food prices, rose 2.8% from the previous year, the gains easing for the first time in two months.

Although inflationary pressures appear to be gradually fading in Japan amid stabilizing energy prices, the indicator for prices is still above the Bank of Japan's target of 2%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.07 to $80.12 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added $1.04 to $83.96 a barrel.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar edged up to 145.95 Japanese yen from 145.81 yen. The euro cost $1.0810, down from $1.0819.

Wall Street closed lower Thursday despite a blowout profit report from chipmaker Nvidia, which has boosted optimism in the tech sector recently around the seemingly endless possibilities for artificial intelligence technology. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%, the Dow finished 1.1% lower and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.9%.

___

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

NEW THIS MORNING
5 more Trump defendants booked at Fulton jail overnight2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail
12h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LATEST UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
14h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
16m ago
A Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines; several people are killed
26m ago
Firefighters in Greece discover another body, bringing this week's death toll from...
26m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
12h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top