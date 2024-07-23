Breaking: DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations
Nation & World News

Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady as a torrent of earnings reports begins

U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady as earnings reporting season ramps up for big companies
FILEThe New York Stock Exchange is shown on May 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILEThe New York Stock Exchange is shown on May 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
By STAN CHOE – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady Tuesday as earnings reporting season ramps up for big companies.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% lower.

Dozens of companies in the S&P 500 are reporting their results for the spring on Tuesday, with a couple highly influential Big Tech companies coming after trading ends for the day in Alphabet and Tesla. Expectations are generally high, and analysts are forecasting the strongest profit growth for the S&P 500 since late 2021, according to FactSet.

UPS tumbled 12.3% after it delivered weaker profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. But CEO Carol Tomé said the company's U.S. business delivered more packages than a year earlier, its first such growth in nine quarters, and called it a "significant turning point for our company."

Danaher jumped 7.6% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. The life sciences company credited strength for its Cepheid molecular testing business.

Coca-Cola rose 1.6% after the beverage giant topped Wall Street's forecasts and raised its full-year sales outlook

Sherwin-Williams climbed 4.5% after it also reported stronger profit than expected. It said it’s seeing growth in demand for paint from new residential customers, and it expects the momentum to continue through the year. Through its customers, the paint and coatings company has been feeling the pain of high interest rates meant to get inflation under control.

High mortgage rates have chilled the housing industry, for example, and a report coming later in the morning will show the latest trends in sales for previously occupied homes. Economists expect it to show a drop in June from May.

Easier times may be ahead. With inflation slowing, the wide expectation on Wall Street is for the Federal Reserve to begin lowering its main interest rate in September. That would offer some relief for both the economy and financial markets after the Fed has held the federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades.

Treasury yields have sunk since the spring on such expectations, and they ticked a bit lower again on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.24% from 4.25% late Monday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Asia and Europe.

Chinese markets were some of the weakest, and stocks fell 0.9% in Hong Kong and 1.6% in Shanghai. Analysts described moves by China’s central bank to cut two key interest rates on Monday as not particularly inspiring.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UATL
‘Rocking with Kamala Harris’: Thousands of Black men rally, raise money on Zoom call

Credit: HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Miami-Dade deputy superintendent sole finalist to lead Henry County Schools

Credit: HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Miami-Dade deputy superintendent sole finalist to lead Henry County Schools

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Atlanta launches labor education program
The Latest

Credit: AP

Venice Film Festival lineup includes ‘Joker 2,’ films with Pitt, Clooney, Jolie, more
4m ago
As hurricane season begins, here's how small businesses can prepare in advance of a storm
4m ago
US home sales fell in June to slowest pace since December amid rising mortgage rates...
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars