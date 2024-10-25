Nation & World News

Stock market today: Wall Street rises and trims most of the week's losses

Stocks are gaining ground on Wall Street as companies continue to report mostly solid earnings
FILE - Commuters leave a Wall St. subway station in New York's Financial District on Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Commuters leave a Wall St. subway station in New York's Financial District on Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Updated 22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gained ground on Wall Street Friday as companies continued reporting mostly solid earnings.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% in morning trading Friday. The gains have trimmed most of the indexes losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193 points, or 0.5%, to 42,544, as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.4%.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow have been generally falling back from record highs set late last week. The market has been more cautious amid worries that stocks have become too expensive. Higher Treasury yields, which make stocks less appealing to investors, also added more pressure.

Earnings have been a key focus for investors this week. The latest round of corporate profit reports could give Wall Street a better sense of whether the high stock prices are justified.

Capital One Financial jumped 8.6% after beating Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts. Ugg footwear maker Deckers Outdoor rose 12.7% after raising its financial forecast for the year.

Capri Holdings, owner of the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors luxury brands, lost almost half its value after a judge halted a purchase of the company by Tapestry, which makes Coach handbags. Tapestry rose 14.2%.

The ruling came six months after the FTC sued to block Tapestry's $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri.

Russia's central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by two percentage points to a record-high 21%. Moscow is trying to combat growing inflation sparked by military spending after its invasion of Ukraine.

In Europe Germany’s DAX rose 0.1% and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.2%. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.2% lower. Stocks were mixed in Asia.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street barely budges as GM’s best day in years offsets GE...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street pulls back from its records
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed after Tesla soars and IBM slumps
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

7 charged with cyberbullying after Paris Olympics artistic director's opening ceremony...11m ago
Hard-right Dutch government approves unprecedented package of measures to control...14m ago
Trump visiting Texas to tape Joe Rogan's podcast and to criticize Harris on immigration15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...