Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground and is on track for another winning week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its sixth winning week in the last seven.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, adding to the record it set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198 points, or 0.5%, to 39,266 as of 9:59 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Technology stocks led the gains again, including another drive upward from Nvidia. The chipmaker rose 2.7% and crossed $2 trillion in market value for the first time. A day earlier, Nvidia reported blockbuster demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power AI applications.