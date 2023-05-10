Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed after inflation report

The Fed has jacked up rates at a furious pace in hopes of driving down inflation. But high rates do that by slowing the entire economy and hitting investment prices broadly. They've already sent stock prices tumbling, caused turmoil in the banking system and dragged on the economy enough that many investors expect a recession to hit this year.

If the inflation reading had come in hotter than expected, it likely would have spooked Wall Street because it would have raised the likelihood for more rate hikes.

Following the report, traders immediately upped the probability they see of the Fed holding rates steady in June to nearly 87%, according to data from CME Group.

Stocks that benefit the most from an easing of interest rates were leading the way on Wall Street, including Big Tech and other high-growth stocks. Amazon's 2.6% rise and Microsoft's 1.3% climb were two of the biggest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher.

Of course, other economic reports will arrive before the Fed’s next meeting, which runs from June 13 to June 14, that will sway its decision. One will hit Thursday, showing how inflation fared at the wholesale level last month.

In the meantime, inflation still remains way above the Fed's 2% target and continues to squeeze households across the economy, particularly those with the lowest incomes.

On the losing end of Wall Street Lincoln Financial, which fell 5% after reporting weaker profit for the latest quarter than expected.

Airbnb dropped 10.4% despite reporting profit that matched analysts' forecasts. It gave financial forecasts for the current quarter that were weaker than some on Wall Street expected.

The majority of companies in the S&P 500 have topped profit forecasts so far this reporting season, which is approaching its final stretch. But they're still on pace to report an overall drop in earnings from a year earlier, which would be the second straight quarter that's happened.

Icahn Enterprises, the partnership run by high-profile activist investor Carl Icahn, sank 18.6% after disclosing federal prosecutors asked for information related to its corporate governance and other matters. The company said it does not expect the inquiry to have a material impact on its business.

The request from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York came a day after a short-selling research firm, Hindenburg Research, accused Icahn Enterprises of inflating the value of some of its investments. Icahn called the accusations misleading and self serving and published a long rebuttal Wednesday.

Shares of several beaten down banks, meanwhile, were continuing to swing. High rates have caused cracks in the banking system in part by knocking down the prices of bonds they bought when rates were low. Higher rates available in money market funds are also pulling customers’ deposits away from banks.

Three high-profile U.S. bank failures since March have had Wall Street on the hunt for the next weak link, causing stocks of several smaller and mid-sized banks to tumble. Some under the most scrutiny were bouncing between gains and losses Wednesdsay. PacWest Bancorp was most recently down 2%, while Western Alliance Bancorp down 0.9%.

In the bond market, increased hopes for a coming pause from the Fed on rates pushed yields lower.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.44% from 3.52%. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, fell to 3.95% from 4.03%.

Besides worries about interest rates and inflation, some corners of the bond market are also swinging on concerns about the U.S. government inching closer to a possible default on its debt. That's never happened before, and economists warn a default could be catastrophic for the economy and financial markets.

The widespread expectation is that Congress will come to a deal before the June 1 deadline that many on Wall Street have circled, simply because the alternative would be so painful for everyone. But a meeting in the White House on Tuesday between political leaders yielded no breakthrough, and sniping continues between them.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed from Toyo.