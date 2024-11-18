Stock market today: Wall Street holds steadier after losing most of its Trump bump

CVS Health, meanwhile, rose 1.9% after adding four new directors to its board. The health giant did so following discussions with a major investor, hedge-fund owner Glenview Capital Management. Its CEO, Larry Robbins, is one of the new directors.

Stocks broadly gave back more than half their postelection gains at the end of last week, and the S&P 500 fell Friday to its worst loss since before Election Day. Investors initially sent the S&P 500 nearly 4% higher in the days immediately following Trump's win. Bank stocks, smaller companies and other areas of the market seen as the biggest winners from the president-elect's preference for lower tax rates, higher tariffs and lighter regulation had particularly big gains.

More recently, though, investors have braced for some of the potential downsides for the market of Trump's reshaping of the economy. Moderna ticked up by 1.3% on Monday, but it is still down since Trump said he wanted Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Worries about potentially higher inflation driven by higher tariffs and bigger U.S. government deficits have also sent Treasury yields higher in the bond market. Such results could tie the Federal Reserve's hands, when it's trying to lower interest rates to ease the brakes off the economy and keep the job market humming.

While lower rates can give a boost to growth, they can also add fuel for inflation.

“Traders appear to be gauging the potential impact of a new Trump administration’s policies on the economy, and the possibility that the Fed may slow down its rate-cutting campaign,” according to Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Higher rates and yields in turn mean more pressure on companies to make even bigger profits in order to make their stock prices look less expensive. Their prices have already run up much faster than their earnings.

Several big-name companies will be reporting their latest profit result this week, including market heavyweight Nvidia on Wednesday.

The chip company has grown into one of Wall Street’s most influential, with a total market value of nearly $3.5 trillion, after becoming the poster child of the rush into artificial-intelligence technology. It will need to hit analysts’ high expectations for growth during the latest quarter, if not more, to justify its big stock price.

Other big companies set to report results this week include Lowe’s and Walmart on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday and Deere on Thursday.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were also holding steadier, which helped keep things calmer in the stock market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding at 4.45%, where it was late Friday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed amid modest moves in Europe following sharper swings in Asia.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.2% after Samsung Electronics, the country’s biggest company, announced a share buyback plan.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.