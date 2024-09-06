Stock market today: Wall Street slumps as S&P 500 heads toward worst week in nearly 18 months

The weaker-than-expected hiring pushed some traders to up their forecasts for how much the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate by at its meeting later this month, according to data from CME Group.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already indicated it's likely to cut rates for the first time since the 2020 COVID crash. The Fed wants to protect the job market and keep the economy from sliding into a recession after earlier hiking the federal funds rate to a two-decade high to stifle inflation.

Such cuts give a boost to investment prices, particularly if the Fed jumps beyond the traditional-sized move of a quarter of a percentage point. But the worry on Wall Street is that the Fed is moving too little, too late and that the slowing U.S. economy could fall into a recession. That could undercut corporate profits and erase any benefit from lower rates.

“All is not well with the labor market,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “The Fed wanted the labor market to come into better balance, but any balancing act is unstable.”

Still, the jobs report included some more encouraging data points too. For one, the unemployment rate improved to 4.2% from 4.3% a month earlier. That was better than economists expected.

And even if August’s hiring was weaker than expected, it was still better than July’s pace, points out Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“Do not get hung up on whether” the Fed will cut by either a quarter or by an outsized half of a percentage point on Sept. 18, Wren said. “The important thing is the Fed is beginning a series of rate cuts.”

In the bond market, the two-year Treasury yield fell to 3.66% from 3.74% late Thursday. It tends to closely track expectations for Fed action, and it went on a wild ride after the jobs report. After initially falling to 3.64%, it quickly climbed above 3.76% as investors tried to handicap how the Fed would react to the data.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves more with expectations for longer-term economic growth and inflation, slipped to 3.68% from 3.73% late Thursday. It also wobbled between gains and losses following the jobs report.

On Wall Street, Broadcom tumbled 10.1% despite reporting profit and revenue for the latest quarter that were above analysts’ forecasts, thanks in large part to the boom around artificial intelligence. The chip company said it expects to make $14 billion in revenue this quarter, which was slightly below analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion, according to FactSet.

Other chip companies fell, including a 4.1% drop for Nvidia. After soaring earlier this year as its revenue surged due to the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology, Nvidia's stock has been shaky since mid-July as investors question whether they took it too high. That's even though Nvidia has continued to top analysts' expectations for growth.

U.S. Steel rose 5.1% after the CEO of rival Cleveland Cliffs told MSNBC that his company would still be interested in acquiring U.S. Steel if the Biden Administration were to block its proposed sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel. Lourenco Goncalves also accused Nippon of frequent breaches of trade policies and cited national security issues if the proposed $14 billion Nippon-U.S. Steel were to go through.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in Europe after dropping in much of Asia. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of a typhoon.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.