Stock market today: Wall Street wavers, but remains on track for another winning week

Earnings remained the big focus. Ticket seller and concert promoter Live Nation jumped 3.7% after beating analyst's revenue forecasts. Sleep Number, which sells beds and bedding products, surged 32.6% after beating beat Wall Street’s revenue forecasts.

On the losing end, Warner Bros. Discovery fell 11.6% after reporting a bigger loss than Wall Street expected.

Booking.com tumbled 9.6%, dragging other travel-related companies down. The online travel service beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter sales and profit targets but issued a lukewarm forecast that spooked investors. Competitor Expedia Group fell 2.4%.

Outside of earnings, Intuitive Machines, the company that made the first U.S. lunar landing in more than 50 years, soared 37.6%.

Treasury yields slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.28% from 4.33% late Thursday.

Markets were mostly higher in Europe and Asia. Tokyo’s markets were closed for a holiday, a day after they surged to an all-time high.

Investors have more big earnings to review next week as they try to get a better sense of where the economy is headed. Home improvement retailer Lowe's and discount retailer Dollar Tree will report results. Computer maker HP and electronics retailer Best Buy will also release results.

Wall Street will also get more economic data that could further clarify how consumers feel and whether inflation is still cooling. Business group The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence survey for February and the government will provide another update on gross domestic product during the fourth quarter.

The big focus will be on inflation data from the government's January report on personal consumption and expenditures. It is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation and is expected to cool to 2.4%. It peaked at 7.1% in June of 2022.

The Fed has been trying to tame inflation back to its target of 2% and data last week on consumer and wholesale prices came in hotter than Wall Street expected. That prompted Wall Street to push expectations for the central bank to start cutting its benchmark interest. Traders are now expecting the Fed to cut rates in June instead of March.