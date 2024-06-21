Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as Nvidia loses some more momentum

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting toward a quiet close of the week on Friday, as Nvidia continues to cool from its torrid run and worries rise about the strength of Europe’s economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading, though it’s still near its all-time high set on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually flat.

Nvidia again was dragging on the market again after dipping 2.7%. The company’s stock has soared more than 1,000% since October 2022 on frenzied demand for its chips, which are powering much of the world’s move into artificial-intelligence technology, and it briefly supplanted Microsoft this week as the most valuable company on Wall Street.