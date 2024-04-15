Stock market today: Wall Street slumps after erasing an earlier gain as yields crank up the pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slumping Monday as higher yields in the bond market caused by a strong U.S. economy crank up the pressure on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was down 1.1% in afternoon trading, following up on its 1.6% loss from last week, which was its worst since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 233 points, or 0.6%, as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% lower.

The S&P 500 had been up as much as 0.9% earlier in the day, rising as oil prices eased with hopes that international efforts to calm escalating tensions in the Middle East may help. But Treasury yields also spurted higher following the latest report on the U.S. economy to blow past expectations.

The economy and financial markets are in an awkward phase where such strength raises traders' hopes for growing profits at companies but also hurts expectations for easier interest rates coming from the Federal Reserve. They're the two main levers that set stock prices, and they're simultaneously pulling Wall Street in different directions.

Traders want lower interest rates, which can give the overall economy a boost, and much of the U.S. stock market's run to records recently was built on such expectations.

But strong reports like Monday's, which showed U.S. shoppers increased their spending at retailers last month by much more than economists expected, have traders broadly forecasting just one or two cuts to rates this year, according to data from CME Group. That's down from expectations for six or more cuts at the start of this year. Some traders are bracing for potentially no cuts.

High interest rates and bond yields hurt prices for all kinds of investments, particularly those that look expensive or those that compete for the same kinds of investors as bonds do.

As a result, real-estate investment trusts fell to some of Monday's sharpest losses in the stock market. When bonds are paying higher yields, they peel away investors who might otherwise be interested in the relativley big dividends that real-estate stocks pay. High rates can also pressure real estate prices broadly.

Office owner Boston Properties fell 2.9% for one of the larger losses in the S&P 500.

More influential was weakness for Big Tech stocks. Apple dropped 2.1%, Nvidia fell 1.8% and Microsoft sank 1.7%. They've been past beneficiaries of low interest rates and often feel pressure when yields are rising. Because they're also the largest stocks on Wall Street, their movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Nvidia, for example, swung from an early gain of nearly 2.8% to its loss in the afternoon and was the third-largest force weighing on the S&P 500.

Helping to keep the losses in check were some financial companies, which reported encouraging profit for the start of the year. The pressure is on companies broadly to deliver fatter profits because interest rates looks so much less likely to offer support in the near term.

Goldman Sachs rose 2.7% following its report.

M&T Bank climbed 4.6% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting profit for the first quarter that was slightly above analysts’ expectations. It also said it slightly shrunk the amount of pain that it would take if the pressured commercial real-estate industry sinks sharply.

Charles Schwab rose 2.1% after also edging past analysts’ forecasts for its profit last quarter.

In the oil market, benchmark U.S. crude was holding steady at $85.67 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.5% to $89.99 per barrel as political leaders around the world urged Israel not to retaliate after Iran's attack on Saturday involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

Financial markets had been nervous heading into the weekend. The worry was that an attack by Iran could widen Israel’s war with Hamas and ultimately constrict the flow of crude oil. But Israel said 99% of the drones and missiles were intercepted as diplomats urged a de-escalation and the U.S. administration made clear it did not support a wider war with Iran.

This year's jump in oil prices has been raising worries about a knock-on effect on inflation, which has remained stubbornly high. After cooling solidly last year, inflation has consistently come in above forecasts in each month so far of 2024.

“If inflation is sticky because of momentum in the economy, that’s not necessarily bad for stocks,” Bank of America strategists led by Ohsung Kwon wrote in a BofA Global Research report. “But stagflation is,” referring to the painful combination of a stagnating economy and high inflation.

Strategists at Wells Fargo Investment Institute raised their forecast for where the S&P 500 could end this year in part because the resilience of the U.S. economy pushed them to upgrade their forecasts for it. While they expect the market to be choppy following its big gains since October, they say a growing U.S. economy should drive sales for companies.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.63% from 4.52% late Friday. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for action by the Federal Reserve, climbed to 4.93% from 4.89%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe. They struggled more in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 both fell 0.7%.

AP Writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

