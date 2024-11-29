Stock market today: S&P 500 and Dow post gains and close out best month of 2024

Apple rose 1.1%. The technology giant is hoping recently added artificial intelligence features are enough to entice consumers to treat themselves or their relatives to a new iPhone for the holidays.

The Dow rose 7.5% in November, easily its best month of 2024. The Walt Disney Co. has the biggest percentage gain for the month at 22.1%, but the price-weighted index also got a boost from Goldman Sachs, up 17.5% to $608.57 and Salesforce, up more than 13% to $329.99.

The S&P 500 gained 5.7% this month, driven by Tesla and other stocks that received a boost from Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election. Discover Financial Services leads a list of financials stocks that had a good November, up nearly 23% for the month despite a small loss Friday. Investors believe the credit card company's merger with Capital One has a greater chance of going through under a Trump administration and overall the financial services industry faces less restrictive oversight.

Tesla shares rose 3.7% Friday and posted a monthly increase of more than 38%. The electric vehicle maker is expected to benefit from CEO Elon Musk’s support of Trump.

Musk also gave a boost to Hasbro shares after he triggered takeover speculation when he asked in a post on X how much the toy and game company was worth. Hasbro, which owns the role-playing game Dungeon & Dragons, rose 2%.

Bond yields fell, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipping to 4.19%.

Bitcoin, which recently made a run at $100,000 before dropping back, briefly rose back above $98,000 but was recently trading around $97,300.

Global markets mostly fell. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% after the government reported that inflation in Tokyo, considered an indicator for national trends, was 2.6% in November, up from 1.8% last month mainly due to a surge in fresh food prices.

Chinese markets advanced. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.9%. Gains in retailers’ stocks drove market gains after a two-day meeting in Beijing focused on promoting consumption ended on Thursday.

___

Zimo Zhong in Hong Kong contributed to this report.