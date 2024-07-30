Breaking: Young Thug, others will remain in jail for now, new judge rules
Nation & World News

Stock market today: More weakness for Big Tech keeps Wall Street in check, even as most stocks rise

More drops for Big Tech stocks are keeping U.S. stock indexes in check
People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in New York. Wall Street is mixed as more companies post quarterly earnings numbers and the Federal Reserve prepares to convene its latest monetary policy meeting and talk about the future of rates in the U.S.(AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 in New York. Wall Street is mixed as more companies post quarterly earnings numbers and the Federal Reserve prepares to convene its latest monetary policy meeting and talk about the future of rates in the U.S.(AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
By STAN CHOE – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — More drops for Big Tech stocks are keeping U.S. stock indexes in check on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in afternoon trading, even though the majority of stocks within it were rising. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 79 points, or 0.2%, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.6%.

PayPal rose 8.6% to help lead the market after topping analysts' expectations for profit during the spring. It also raised its forecast for profit over the full year.

JetBlue Airways climbed 17.4% after reporting a profit for the spring, when analysts were expecting to see a loss. The airline also outlined ways it hopes to improve on-time performance and attract customers.

But a 2.1% slide for Microsoft nevertheless helped drag the S&P 500 lower as investors wait for its latest profit report, which will arrive after trading finishes for the day. Every other stock in the group that's come to be known as the “Magnificent Seven” also fell, including a 7.8% tumble for Nvidia.

This handful of Big Tech stocks had driven the S&P 500 to dozens of records this year, in part on investors' frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. But they ran out of momentum this month amid criticism they had grown too expensive and expectations had run too high.

Last week, investors found profit reports from Tesla and Alphabet underwhelming, which raised concerns that other "Magnificent Seven" stocks could also fail to impress. Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms will also be reporting their latest profit results in coming days. How they perform carries extra weight on the S&P 500 because they're among the largest by value.

Helpfully for the market, other stocks have been rising up to cushion some of Big Tech's recent softness, including smaller stocks and companies whose profits are closely tied to the strength of the economy. They rallied on hopes that inflation is slowing enough to get the Federal Reserve to soon begin cutting interest rates.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks was mostly unchanged Tuesday.

No one expects the Fed to cut interest rates this week, when it announces its decisions on Wednesday. But the widespread expectation is that it will do so at its next meeting in September.

The Fed raised interest rates 11 times beginning in March 2022 in a bid to tame the inflation that took root as the economy rebounded from the recession caused by the pandemic. Fed officials haven’t touched their benchmark rate, which is at a more than two-decade high, in roughly a year.

Expectations for a soon-to-be easier Fed have sent yields tumbling in the bond market, and they were relatively steady Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.17%, where it was late Monday and down from 4.70% in April.

Yields got a slight bump in the morning after a couple reports on the economy came in stronger than expected. One showed U.S. employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of June than economists expected. That's a good signal for workers, but too much strength could put upward pressure on inflation.

A second report, meanwhile, said confidence among U.S. consumers is improving by more than economists expected. There, too, the hope is for a "Goldilocks" type of reading that's neither so hot that it raises fears about reaccelerating inflation nor so cold that it warns of a possible recession.

Also helping to weigh on Wall Street Tuesday was Merck, which fell 8.9% despite reporting stronger results for the last quarter than expected. It gave a forecast for profit this year that fell short of analysts’ expectations, partly because of costs related to its buyout of Eyebiotech.

Procter & Gamble slid 5.4% after beating forecasts for profit in the latest quarter but falling short on revenue. It was hurt by the effects of shifting foreign exchange rates on its international sales, and it expects that to remain a challenge in its upcoming fiscal year.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Asia and Europe ahead of decisions by central banks there that could shake things up.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1% ahead of a meeting by the Bank of Japan, where the expectation is for an increase in interest rates.

The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2% ahead of a decision by the Bank of England that could feature a cut in rates.

Indexes were stronger in continental Europe after a report indicated that economic growth was a touch stronger than expected in the second quarter among the 20 countries that use the euro currency, according to official figures released Tuesday by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. JetBlue reports earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE- Merck corporate headquarters are shown on May 1, 2018 in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck reports earning on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A person walks below an electronic stock board in Tokyo Thursday, July 25, 2024. Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday, July 30, ahead of central bank meetings around the world. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Most of Wall Street leaps in a widespread rally, from big stocks to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Small stocks are about to take over? Wall Street has heard that before.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

JetBlue posts a surprise Q2 profit and will delay new planes to cut costs and rebuild the...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Automakers hit 'significant storm,' as buyers reject lofty prices at time of huge capital...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel says it has struck Beirut, targeting the commander accused in deaths of 12 youth...5m ago
A 'side hustle' can be a way to try out a new business idea before jumping in all the way5m ago
Bangladesh mourns some 200 deaths as student protests wind down and thousands are...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members1h ago
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches