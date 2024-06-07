Stock market today: Hotter-than-expected jobs report sends US stocks lower

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 4.43% from 4.29% just before the jobs report was released. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, jumped to 4.86% from 4.74% prior to the report's release.

Wall Street is hoping for at least one cut to the Fed's benchmark interest rate before the year ends. The central bank raised its interest rate to its highest level in more than two decades in an attempt to cool inflation to its target of 2%. However, inflation has been stubbornly hovering around 3% after dropping sharply over the last two years. A strong economy could keep fueling prices.

A cooldown for the economy can drive inflation lower and prompt the Fed to deliver the cuts to interest rates that traders desire so much. The danger is if the slowdown for the economy overshoots and turns into a recession, which would ultimately hurt stock prices.

Wall Street has also been monitoring earnings from retailers, which have shown that customers have been pulling back on items that aren't essentials.

GameStop, the troubled video game retailer at the center of the meme stock craze, slumped 19% after reporting a quarterly loss and saying it planned to sell up to 75 million more shares.

Elsewhere, European stocks fell and stock indexes in Asia were mixed.